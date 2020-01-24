Colleges

n Defender Casey Pentland, after four years on the UNCG men’s soccer team, signed a professional contract with USL Championship team Charlotte Independence this week. Pentland, a UNCG captain, is the second Spartan to join the pros in the past two years, joining former teammate Leeroy Maguraushe (San Antonio FC).

n The UNCG women’s tennis team opens its spring season with back-to-back games this weekend, at home against UNCW today at 1 p.m., and on the road against UNC Asheville on Sunday at 3 p.m.

n LSU coach Ed Orgeron has agreed to a new contract extension worth more than $7 million annually and which runs through the 2026 season, the university announced on Friday. The new six-year agreement comes on the heels of the Tigers’ 15-0 national championship season that concluded earlier this month with a 42-25 victory over Clemson in the national title game in New Orleans. Orgeron, 58, was the consensus 2019 national coach of the year.

