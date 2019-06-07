BASEBALL
n The Washington Nationals on Friday purchased the contract of first baseman Dante Bichette Jr. of the High Point Rockers and assigned him to their Class AA affiliate in Harrisburg, Pa. Bichette hit a league best .414 during the first month of the Atlantic League season.
SOCCER
n UNCG men’s coach E.J. O’Keeffe on Friday announced the additions of assistant coach Jaime Ibarra and volunteer assistant coach Taylor Morton. Ibarra joins UNCG after spending more than two years with the SMU men’s program. Morton had been an assistant at Barton College in 2018.
NFL
n Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will not face any criminal charges after a two-month investigation into allegations of child abuse involving Hill’s 3-year-old son.