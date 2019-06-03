NFL
n The Carolina Panthers agreed to terms with six-time Pro Bowl free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy on a one-year contract worth up to $10.25 million with incentives, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Monday. McCoy, who was cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a salary cap move, will receive a $4 million signing bonus. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because he has not yet signed his contract. McCoy chose Carolina over Baltimore and Cleveland.
n Odell Beckham Jr. reported for Cleveland’s mandatory minicamp and will practice today after missing most of the team’s voluntary workouts. The star wide receiver has been training in California, and missed nine of 10 practices. But he’ll take part in the Browns’ three-day minicamp, where he’ll try to catch up and develop rapport with his new teammates. Last week, first-year Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said Beckham missed “a lot” during his extended absence. Kitchens’ comment was a change in tone after he defended Beckham’s decision to be away. The Browns acquired Beckham in a March trade with the Giants.
n The New York Jets have interviewed Chicago Bears executive Champ Kelly, the fourth candidate to meet with New York for its general manager job. Kelly has been the Bears’ assistant director of player personnel for the last two years after joining the organization as its pro scouting director in 2015. He and Jets coach Adam Gase have worked together previously for seven seasons. Kelly was in Denver for eight years in various roles from 2007-14, including assistant director of pro personnel his last three seasons with the Broncos. Gase was Denver’s wide receivers coach, quarterbacks coach and then offensive coordinator from 2009-14.
GOLF
n Jason Dufner is going back to the U.S. Open for the 10th straight year, and this time he had to play his way in through one of 10 qualifiers across three countries in the longest day on the golf calendar. Luke Guthrie took a detour from the Web.com Tour on Monday and led the 14 qualifiers out of Columbus, the strongest of all sectionals with so many PGA Tour players who stayed around after the Memorial. He returns to the U.S. Open for the first time in five years. Also qualifying was Sam Saunders, whose late grandfather was Arnold Palmer. Sixty spots were available Monday to qualify for the U.S. Open on June 13-16 at Pebble Beach.
BASEBALL
n Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odúbel Herrera’s administrative leave has been extended through June 17 by Major League Baseball. Herrera was placed on leave May 28, a day after his arrest in a domestic violence case at a casino in Atlantic City, N.J. The commissioner’s office announced the extension on Monday. Administrative leave is not considered discipline. Herrera remains on the restricted list and continues to receive his $5 million salary but is ineligible to play.