College basketball
n Texas will stick with coach Shaka Smart next season after the Longhorns won five of their final six games and were fighting for a spot in the NCAA tournament before it was canceled. Texas AD Chris Del Conte told the Austin American-Statesman that Smart would be back. Next season will be Smart’s sixth in a seven-year contract. He is 90-78 overall at Texas but just 40-50 in the Big 12. The Longhorns were 19-12 last season with no seniors.
n St. John’s wing LJ Figueroa has declared for the NBA draft. School officials announced Figueroa’s decision Saturday, saying that he hasn’t hired an agent and has the option to return to school. Figueroa can return to school for his final season of eligibility if he withdraws from the pool by June 3. He started 64 of his 66 games for the Red Storm over the past two years, averaging 14.5 points.
Auto racing
n Seven-time NASCAR champ Jimmie Johnson has joined the field for IndyCar’s inaugural online race as he contemplates driving in that series after his retirement from full-time stock car racing. IndyCar has followed NASCAR, IMSA and Formula One in setting up a virtual racing series to give fans content. IndyCar’s first race was Saturday. Johnson announced his intentions Friday on social media, but it had been widely expected as he has made no secret of his desire to try other series in 2021 when he is done with NASCAR’s 38-race grind.
Horse racing
n Tiz the Law ran away in the stretch Saturday to easily win the Florida Derby, wrapping up a spot in the Kentucky Derby field based on the points standings that are used to determine who qualifies for the Run for the Roses. Tiz the Law’s win at Gulfstream Park was worth 100 points, far more than what will be needed for a chance to run at Churchill Downs if the rescheduled Kentucky Derby goes off as planned in early September.
