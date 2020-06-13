Colleges
n A Drake University student who was accidentally shot in the head by a basketball player alleges in a lawsuit that a coach instructed the player to lie to police. Nathaniel Miller Jr. filed the lawsuit this week against the university, Bulldogs forward Tremell Murphy and the managers of the off-campus property near the university, in Des Moines, Iowa, where the shooting happened during a party last August, the Des Moines Register reported. It alleges that an unidentified coach showed up before officers arrived and told Murphy to deny any involvement. The university disputed the lawsuit’s claims in a statement Friday.
Soccer
n U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone apologized Saturday for the federation’s lack of leadership in the fight against racism as she addressed its decision to repeal a policy that required players to stand during the national anthem. The federation’s board of directors voted earlier this week to repeal the rule, adopted in 2017 after national team player Megan Rapinoe kneeled during the anthem in support of Colin Kaepernick. Policy 604-1 states: “All persons representing a Federation national team shall stand respectfully during the playing of national anthems at any event in which the Federation is represented.” The board passed the rule on Feb. 9, 2017, and got rid of it during a conference call on Tuesday.
