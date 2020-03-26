MLB
n Former Braves owner Bill Bartholomay, who moved the franchise from Milwaukee to Atlanta in 1966 to become Major League Baseball’s first team in the Deep South, has died. He was 91. Bartholomay died Wednesday at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, according to his daughter, Jamie. Bartholomay attended spring training at the Braves’ new complex in North Port, Fla., last month before MLB suspended spring training.
NFL
n The Chicago Bears completed a two-year contract with former All-Pro tight end Jimmy Graham on Thursday in an effort to boost an offense that ranked among the NFL’s worst last season. Graham, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, has 7,883 yards receiving and 74 touchdown catches in 10 seasons with New Orleans, Seattle and Green Bay.
n The Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-signed defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to a one-year contract Thursday, ensuring that their entire front seven will be back next season. Suh had 41 tackles, 14 quarterback hits and 2½ sacks in his first year with the Bucs.
