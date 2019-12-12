GOLF
n A professional golfer was one of 124 people arrested in Bartow, Fla., in a prostitution and human-trafficking sting. Tommy “Two Gloves” Gainey, 44, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree misdemeanor solicitation, news outlets reported. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Gainey, a South Carolina native, was in Florida for a charity golf event. Gainey turned pro in 1997 and joined the PGA Tour in 2008. Gainey finished third at 2011 Wyndham Championship, and has played in Greensboro’s tournament eight times overall.
MLB
n Major League Baseball will start testing for opioids and cocaine, but only players who don’t cooperate with their treatment plans will be subject to discipline. Marijuana will be removed from the list of drugs of abuse and will be treated the same as alcohol as part of changes announced Thursday to the joint drug agreement between MLB and the players’ association. In addition, suspensions for marijuana use will be dropped from the minor-league drug program.
SOCCER
n Christian Pulisic was voted the U.S. Soccer Federation’s Male Player of the Year on Thursday, at 21 becoming the youngest to win the honor for the second time. Pulisic also won the award in 2017. Landon Donovan was 22 when he won the second of his four awards in 2004. Pulisic had five goals and three assists for the U.S. this year.
