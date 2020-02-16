college baseball
n The Greensboro College baseball team raced past the Stormy Petrels of Oglethorpe University,19-4, to close out their three-game trip to the Rawlings Spring Classic Sunday. Hunter Curtis posted a team-high three hits, while Scotty McGuire and Braxton Rupp combined for four hits and two RBIs.
n UNCG baseball had their best offensive performance of opening-day weekend, tallying 14 hits in an 11-4 win over San Diego State. It was the Spartans’ second straight game with double-digit hits, as UNCG moves to 2-1 on the year.
n For the first time since becoming a Division I program in 2000, the High Point University baseball team started the season with an opening-weekend series sweep, completing the three-game stretch with a 3-1 victory over Lafayette College on Sunday afternoon.
n The Elon University baseball team completed a sweep of Delaware State on Sunday to open the season 3-0. Dean McCarthy pitched six scoreless innings for the Phoenix in the win.
