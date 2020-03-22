NFL
n The Seattle Seahawks continue to stockpile offensive linemen in free agency, agreeing to terms with former first-rounder Chance Warmack on Sunday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced by the team. Pro Football Talk first reported the deal. Warmack has not played since 2018, when he appeared in nine games for Philadelphia. He sat out last season to reportedly get healthy after a series of injuries.
n The New York Jets added a stop-gap piece to their shaky secondary. The Jets agreed to a one-year deal with former Colts cornerback Pierre Desir on Sunday, according to a source. Desir, who will turn 30 before the start of the regular season, was cut by Indianapolis last week. One day after the Jets cut starting corner Darryl Roberts, they landed his likely replacement. The 6-foot-1, 192-pound Desir is expected to have the inside track on one of the starting outside cornerback jobs. The Jets, who also predictably cut starter Trumaine Johnson last week, will be looking for more cornerback help this offseason. Although Desir had career-highs in interceptions and pass deflections last season, his coverage actually slipped.
n Another member of the Los Angeles Rams defense left via free agency on Saturday. Safety Marqui Christian, a valuable special teams and rotational player for four seasons, signed with the New York Jets, according to multiple reports. Christian, 25, is among seven players from the Rams’ 2019 defense who will not return for the upcoming season. Defensive lineman Michael Brockers, linebacker Cory Littleton and edge rusher Dante Fowler signed free-agent contracts with other teams. Cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman became an unrestricted agent after the Rams declined to exercise their option for this season. The Rams also released linebacker Clay Matthews. Safety Eric Weddle retired. Christian, 25, was drafted in the fifth round by the Arizona Cardinals in 2016. He was inactive for the first three games when the Cardinals made an ill-advised gamble. Their punter was injured but he also was the holder for field-goal attempts. They signed another punter but kept the holder on the roster and put Christian on waivers hoping no team would claim him.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
n It is too early to tell if Cartier Diarra will return to Kansas State for his final season of college basketball, but one thing appears certain about his future: He will declare for the NBA Draft as an early entrant and test the pro waters this spring. “Yeah, I would anticipate that,” K-State coach Bruce Weber said in a phone interview. “I think, like Xavier (Sneed) did, he will put his name in. You have got to go through the process. I talked to him the other day. Like a lot of kids, that is something he definitely wants to look at.” Diarra is expected to audition for a pro career over the next few months after averaging 13.3 points, 4.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds as a junior this past season. He was K-State’s second-leading scorer and the team’s top distributor while playing in all 32 games. Though Diarra is unlikely to be chosen in the upcoming NBA Draft, he could prove himself worthy of a G-League contract or a spot on a professional team’s roster overseas. Any of those options may be appealing enough for Diarra to forgo his final season of college basketball, as he is a redshirt junior who has already spent four years in Manhattan.
ELSEWHERE
n Only hours after the Australian government called for its citizens to cancel all non-essential travel, the Australian rules Australian Football League (AFL) announced it was postponing its seasons until May 31. Australia’s various football leagues were among the few remaining professional sports playing on across the globe in its attempts to halt the spread of the virus. The government’s recommendation against non-essential interstate travel, and some states closing borders, prompted the AFL’s suspension. The first round started last Thursday and was being played out across the weekend. The AFL women’s competition was canceled. Australia’s National Rugby League and soccer’s A-League were continuing.
