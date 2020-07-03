Colleges
n With North Carolina and N.C. State having brought back their football players for workouts and team activities on campus, Duke now has the target date for its restart plan in place. The school said this week, while laying out a number of university-wide public health and safety precautions including mass COVID-19 testing, that football players will return to Duke on July 12. That aligns the Blue Devils with the NCAA football oversight committee’s six-week preseason model.
n Duke Athletics Hall of Fame member George Clark died on Thursday at age 94. Clark, a native of Wilson, was a two-sport student-athlete at Duke, lettering in both baseball (1945-46-47) and football (1944-45-46-47). He was inducted into the Duke Athletics Hall of Fame in 1987 and enshrined into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in 2004. Clark, an outfielder, helped Duke to a three-year record of 42-25 with two Big Four championships in 1946 and 1947. In 1945, he posted a team-high .458 batting average. In football, he was a three-time All-Southern Conference selection while helping the Blue Devils to a four-year record of 20-14-2 with two league championships (1944-45).
n Austin Peay football coach Mark Hudspeth has resigned after one season on the job that included him taking the Governors to a program-record 11 wins and a trip to the FCS quarterfinals. Athletics director Gerald Harrison announced Hudspeth’s resignation Friday. The resignation is effective immediately. Harrison said he’s keeping the rest of the coaching staff.
