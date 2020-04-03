college basketball
n Greensboro native Justin Gainey, a former Marquette director of operations, is returning to the Golden Eagles’ staff as associate head coach. Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski announced the move Friday. Gainey was a star at Greensboro Day School and played point guard at N.C. State from 1996-2000. He also was a team captain for the Wolfpack. He worked as an administrative coordinator (2006-08) and director of basketball operations (2008-09) at his alma mater before becoming an assistant coach for one season at Elon and for four seasons at Appalachian State.
n Patrick Tape, who recently decided he wanted to transfer from Columbia and play basketball at Duke next season, has changed his mind. Tape, a 6-foot-10 post player from Charlotte, has decommitted from the Blue Devils, according to two athletic sources close to the situation and multiple media reports. Tape didn’t play last season at Columbia after averaging 11.3 points and 5.9 rebounds a game in 2018-19. ESPN reported that Tape suffered a toe injury in the summer of 2019, aggravated the injury in preseason and decided to sit out the season.
n N.C. State’s NCAA case involving recruiting violations tied to former Wolfpack one-and-done star Dennis Smith Jr. has been recommended to go through an independent investigation process created for complex cases. In a statement Friday, athletics spokesman Fred Demarest said the school must respond by April 14 to the recommendation. Demarest said officials are “reviewing and evaluating our options.” The NCAA created the Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) last year.
n Texas dismissed women’s basketball coach Karen Aston on Friday, ending an eight-year stint that included four straight trips to the NCAA tournament Sweet 16 from 2015-2018. Athletics director Chris Del Conte said a search for her replacement would begin immediately. Aston was 184-83 overall and 93-51 in the Big 12 at Texas. Her best season was 2015-16 when the Longhorns were 31-5 and advanced to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.
