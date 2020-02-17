colleges
n UNCG softball’s Delaney Cumbie was named the Southern Conference Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday. The sophomore catcher went 9 for 18 over the weekend, drove in eight runs and scored four runs. Through eight games, Cumbie leads the Spartans with a .462 average with runners on base and .500 with runners in scoring position.
n Guilford College redshirt-sophomore guard Jorden Davis earned the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s Men’s Basketball Player of the Week Award on Monday. He is the first Quaker to win the award this season. Davis averaged a team-high 26.5 points per game in the Quakers’ two games this week, including a career-high 29 points against Lynchburg College.
n Greensboro College’s Parker Strader was named USA South Baseball Pitcher of the Week, the conference office announced Monday. Strader, a graduate of Northeast Guilford, earned a complete-game shutout victory over Berry in his only appearance on the mound for the Pride last week.
n Elon University’s Hunter McIntosh won his third Colonial Athletic Association Basketball Rookie of the Week award, the league announced on Monday. McIntosh averaged 16 points per game for the Phoenix during the week.
n Two High Point University baseball players took home weekly awards this week. Sam Zayicek won the Big South Player of the Week award, while Mason Kearney took home Freshman of the Week honors. Zayicek opened up the season going 7 for 11 with two walks in three games. Kearney closed the game out against Lafayette on Sunday, which secured the series sweep to open up the season for the Panthers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.