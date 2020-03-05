Colleges
n Davis Miller scored four goals Thursday as the Greensboro College men’s lacrosse team defeated the visiting Cougars of Chatham University 12-5. The Pride men will return to action Saturday, when they host the Wildcats of Randolph College.
n The UNCG baseball team will host a four-game series this weekend with Maryland-Eastern Shore. Today’s first pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m., while Saturday’s single game will now be played as a noon doubleheader, followed by the series finale on Sunday at noon.
n The N.C. A&T baseball team is preparing to welcome Lehigh to War Memorial Stadium for a weekend series, with today’s first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday’s game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m., with Sunday’s wrapup set for 1 p.m.
NHL
n Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce underwent surgery Thursday on his right shoulder, and his expected recovery time is four to six months. Pesce, 25 was injured in the Feb. 22 road game against the Toronto Maple Leafs as he attempted to check Leafs center John Tavares. Pesce had four goals and 14 assists in 61 games this season as one of the Canes’ four defensemen. His injury came after the Canes lost defenseman Dougie Hamilton to a broken fibula.
Tennis
n Andy Murray is holding out hope of being able to return to competition at the Miami Open in a few weeks, barring a setback. Murray, a three-time major champion and former No. 1, hasn’t played a match since the Davis Cup Finals in November. He said last month he might need yet another surgery related to the hip problems that already have led to two procedures.
Skiing
n Mikaela Shiffrin is returning to the World Cup circuit in Europe, even though she might not be ready to race after a month-long absence because of the death of her father. The American skier announced in a video posted on Instagram that she was flying to Scandinavia on Thursday. A three-race meet starts one week later in Are, Sweden. Shiffrin’s father, Jeff, died on Feb. 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.