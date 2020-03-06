NHL
n Vincent Trocheck scored early in overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a four-game losing streak, beating the New York Islanders 3-2 on Saturday in Uniondale, N.Y. Trocheck scored his first goal with the Hurricanes on a power play 1:36 into the extra session, sending the Islanders to their sixth loss in a row. The Hurricanes are in Pittsburgh today to face the Penguins at 1:30 p.m.
NBA
n Terry Rozier scored 24 points and the fast-starting Charlotte Hornets beat the slumping Houston Rockets 108-99 on Saturday night in Charlotte. The Hornets roared ahead 20-0 in the first 6 1/2 minutes. The Rockets had eight turnovers and missed five 3-pointers on their first 12 possessions. Houston twice closed within three in the second quarter and within five in the third quarter. The Rockets have lost three straight after winning six straight and 10 of 12.
Auto racing
n Chase Elliott won the pole Saturday for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway, his first pole of the season and ninth of his career. Elliott made it around the 1-mile oval in 26.065 seconds. He’ll start today’s race on the front row alongside nine-time Phoenix winner Kevin Harvick, who finished 0.045 seconds behind Elliott.
n Brandon Jones passed Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota teammate Kyle Busch with 20 laps remaining and pulled away Saturday at Phoenix Raceway for his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series win. Rookie Harrison Burton finished second and Busch was third, giving Joe Gibbs Racing the top three finishers.
Golf
n Tyrrell Hatton made a 30-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a 1-over 73 to end the most brutal day at Bay Hill in 37 years and build a two-shot lead going into the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Saturday. Today might not be much of a reprieve. More wind and no rain are in the forecast. Greens have gone from firm to brick-hard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.