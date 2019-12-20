COLLEGE BASKETBALL
n The Appalachian State men’s basketball team will continue Sun Belt play at 3 p.m. today on the road against Troy. This will be the 13th meeting between the two schools, with App State leading 8-4.
n A team-centric performance by the Appalachian State women led to a convincing 74-57 victory over Canisius on Friday, the final day of the Hatter Classic, hosted by Stetson University in DeLand, Fla.
MLB
n The average salary in the major leagues has dropped in consecutive years for the first time since the players’ association started keeping records more than 50 years ago. The 988 players on Aug. 31 rosters and injured lists averaged $4,051,490, the union said Friday, down 1.1% from $4,095,686 last year.
NFL
n Arizona Cardinals cornerback Josh Shaw has dropped his appeal of a one-year NFL suspension for gambling on league games, a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.