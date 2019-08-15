COLLEGE BASKETBALL
n UNCG Athletics is holding its first “3-on-3 with the G” on Oct. 5 at LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro in anticipation of the 2019-20 UNCG basketball season. The 12-hour event, set to begin at 8 a.m., is an all day 3-on-3 game. Teams will compete in 30-minute time slots with a running score throughout the day. All teams will be made up of four members with three on the floor plus one substitution. Interested players may sign up as individuals and be assigned a team or sign up as a whole team at once. Registration is $10 per person and includes a ticket to the UNCG men’s basketball home opener against N.C. A&T on Nov. 5. Visit http://uncgspartans.com for more information.
PRO TENNIS
n Seven-time champion Roger Federer was ousted from one of his favorite tournaments in only 61 minutes Thursday, falling 6-3, 6-4 to Andre Rublev, 21, at the Western & Southern Open in Mason, Ohio. In the women’s bracket, top-seeded Ashleigh Barty reached the quarterfinals, joined by a resurgent Venus Williams. Barty beat Anett Kontaveit 4-6, 7-5, 7-5. Williams recovered from a rough first set and beat Donna Vekic 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.