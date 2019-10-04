tennis
n Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece beat Greensboro native John Isner 7 (7)-6 (3), 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the China Open in Beijing on Friday. And Andy Murray’s run is over. Murray, 32, a former No. 1 who had won consecutive singles matches for the first time since undergoing hip surgery in January, lost to top-seeded Dominic Thiem 6-2, 7-6 (3). Karen Khachanov of Russia beat Italy’s Fabio Fognini 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, Alexander Zverev downed Sam Querrey, 7 (7)-6 (3), 6-2. Top-seeded Ash Barty reached the semifinals in the women’s draw by beating Petra Kvitova 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
wnba
n The Los Angeles Sparks fired executive vice president and general manager Penny Toler on Friday in the aftermath of a profanity-laced tirade directed at players that included a racial epithet following a playoff loss in the WNBA semifinals. The team announced that Toler, a founding member of the WNBA as a player and the Sparks’ general manager for 20 years, has been relieved of her duties immediately. Managing partner Eric Holoman will take over her duties as the club searches for a replacement.
auto racing
n Hendrick Motorsports announced Friday that Jimmie Johnson’s primary sponsor, Lowe’s, had signed an extension to stay on the No. 48 Chevrolet for three years through 2023. But Johnson is only signed with Hendrick through 2020. Lowe’s had been Johnson’s sponsor since his 2001 debut and was represented in some part on the No. 48 Chevrolet in all 83 of Johnson’s Cup Series victories.
