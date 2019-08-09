pro basketball
n The Charlotte Hornets on Friday announced the signing of free agent center Thomas Welsh. Welsh, who was selected with the 58th overall pick by the Denver Nuggets in the 2018 NBA draft, appeared in 11 games during his rookie season. The 7-footer spent parts of the 2018-19 season in the G League with both the Capital City Go-Go and the Iowa Wolves, posting combined averages of 10.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Welsh played four years at UCLA before the NBA.
n Roy Hibbert, a former center at Georgetown who spent nine seasons in the NBA, has been hired by the Philadelphia 76ers as a player development coach, a new position. Hibbert, 7-2, was drafted No. 17 overall in the first round by the Toronto Raptors in the 2008 draft and was dealt to the Indiana Pacers in a draft-day deal that became official two weeks later. He was an All-Star with the Pacers in 2012 and 2014. He was a key member of Pacers teams that lost in the Eastern Conference finals in 2013 and 2014. Hibbert, 32, spent seven of his nine NBA seasons with the Pacers. He played the 2015-2016 season with the Los Angeles Lakers and finished his career the next season playing for Charlotte and Denver.
tennis
n Daniil Medvedev and Karen Khachanov set up an all-Russian semifinal in the Rogers Cup at Montreal. The eighth-seeded Medvedev beat second-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria 6-3, 6-1 on Friday, and the sixth-seeded Khachanov topped third-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany 6-3, 6-3. Top-seeded Rafael Nadal of Spain, the No. 2 player in the world and defending champion from the 2018 tournament in Toronto, faced No. 7 Fabio Fognini of Italy in the first night semifinal. No. 16 Gael Monfils of France played No. 10 Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in the late match.
n Bianca Andreescu became the first Rogers Cup semifinalist from Canada since 1979, overcoming a groin injury to beat third-seeded Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic 6-0, 2-6, 6-4 in windy conditions on Friday in Toronto. Andreescu, 19, from nearby Mississauga, is returning from a right shoulder injury that sidelined her since the French Open in May. She won in Indian Wells in March for her first WTA Tour title. Andreescu will face American Sofia Kenin today. Kenin beat sixth-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 7-6 (2), 6-4. The 20-year-old Kenin upset top-ranked Ashleigh Barty in the first round. In the night semifinals, eighth-seeded Serena Williams played No. 2 Naomi Osaka of Japan, and Czech qualifier Marie Bouzkova faced fourth-seeded Simona Halep of Romania.