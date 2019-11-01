COLLEGES
n N.C. State junior Ian Shanklin finished third on Friday at the ACC cross country championship in Blacksburg, Va. Shanklin, a Greensboro native and Page alumnus, finished at 24:22.7. The Syracuse men won the team title, and the N.C. State women finished first overall.
n Parker Gillam, a junior on the Wake Forest men’s golf team, set a school record Friday by shooting a 12-under 60 in the first round of the White Sands Intercollegiate at Paradise Island, Bahamas. Gillam, playing the tournament as an individual, had nine birdies, two eagles and one bogey for his 60 to lead the first round lead by six strokes. He broke the Wake Forest single-round scoring record of 62, set by Webb Simpson in 2007-08. Simpson’s first PGA Tour win was the 2011 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro. Wake Forest is tied for sixth place at 6-under; Florida State is the overall leader at 13-under.
n The Elon women’s soccer team improved to 12-5-2 overall and 6-3 against conference opponents after defeating Northeastern 2-1 on Friday in the CAA Tournament quarterfinals in Hempstead, N.Y. The win advanced the Phoenix to the tournament’s semifinals for the first time in program history. Hannah Doherty and Jessica Carrieri scored Elon’s goals. Elon will next play Hofstra at 1 p.m. Sunday.
n The UNCG volleyball team (9-16, 3-8 SoCon) on Friday dropped its first match of a weekend road swing, falling to Wofford 3-0 (17-25, 19-25, 21-25) at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Freshman Gabriela McHugh led the Spartans in both assists (24) and digs (11). UNCG will close out the weekend at The Citadel at 4 p.m. today.
