college basketball
n N.C. State signee Josh Hall will participate in the NBA draft evaluation process while retaining his college eligibility. Hall is rated in recruiting rankings as a consensus four-star forward for Moravian Prep in Hickory, where he completed a post-graduate year this season. He signed his national letter of intent with the Wolfpack in November. Per NBA rules, Hall, who is from Durham, is eligible for the draft because he’s a year removed from his high school graduation class. The 6-foot-9 Hall is the top-rated recruit among N.C. State’s five-man incoming class for next season, which is ranked eighth nationally and third in the ACC, according to 247Sports composite rankings. He is listed as the No. 2 prospect in North Carolina and a top 50 player in the country in those rankings.
n Georgia Tech athletics director Todd Stansbury on Thursday said the school met the requirements of its men’s postseason ban as part of punishments from the NCAA even though most of the postseason was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. He said Georgia Tech completed its mandated ban by removing itself from the ACC tournament on March 2. By accepting the ban this year, Georgia Tech will be eligible for all postseason tournaments in the 2020-2021 season.
n South Carolina guard Jair Bolden is leaving the men’s program and will play his final season elsewhere. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound point guard will join his third school as a grad transfer and be eligible to play immediately. Bolden spent his first two seasons at George Washington, sitting out the 2018-19 season before playing in 31 of 32 games for South Carolina. Bolden started the first 15 games for the Gamecocks.
MLB
n Former Texas Rangers star Josh Hamilton has been indicted on a felony charge of injury to a child after his teenage daughter accused him of beating her. A Tarrant County grand jury indicted Hamilton, 38, on Monday. He remains free on $30,000 bond after he turned himself in to Fort Worth, Texas, authorities on Oct. 30. If convicted, he faces a prison sentence of two to 10 years in prison. His 14-year-old daughter told her mother, Hamilton’s ex-wife, that her father struck her after he became enraged by a comment from her.
