n The UNCG softball team (1-0) got a come-from-behind 5-3 win over North Dakota State on Saturday in Columbia, S.C. The matchup with the Bison was the first in program history. Freshman Blayke Batten (1-for-3, HR, three RBIs) made the most of her UNCG debut.
n The Elon men’s tennis team postponed its match at Winthrop on Saturday because of snow. The match, originally scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Rock Hill Tennis Center, will be made up at a later date. Elon will next take on Campbell at 2 p.m. on Thursday in Buies Creek.
n The No. 20-ranked High Point men’s lacrosse team lost to No. 7 Duke 17-8 on Saturday in its home opener at Vert Stadium. High Point jumped out to an early two-goal lead after back-to-back goals by Asher Nolting and Jake Schleppy less than a minute apart. The Blue Devils answered with a 4-0 run that included two goals from Cameron Badour and never gave up the lead.
