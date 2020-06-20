mlb
n The Atlanta Braves on Saturday signed Texas right-hander Bryce Elder, whom they selected in the fifth round of the MLB draft on June 11, to complete their 2020 draft class. Elder was the last remaining unsigned draftee after the Braves signed their other three picks in recent days. The Braves signed Elder for $850,000 which, as expected, was much higher than his $336,600 slot value.
golf
n Michelle Wie West now has a little one of her own. The former U.S. Women’s Open champion announced on Instagram that she and her husband, Golden State Warriors executive Jonnie West, are parents of a daughter born Friday. They named her Makenna Kamalei Yoona West. Wie, 30, was born and raised in Honolulu. Kamalei is a Hawaiian for “beloved child.” Wie and West, the son of NBA great Jerry West, were married in August.
Soccer
n American defender Chris Richards made his debut for Bayern Munich, entering in the 84th minute of a 3-1 home win over Freiburg on Saturday in the Bundesliga. Richards, 20, from Birmingham, Ala., signed with MLS’ Dallas franchise in April 2018, was loaned to Bayern for the 2018-19 season and signed with Bayern ont January 2019, a deal through the 2022-23 season. He became the first American to play for Bayern Munich since midfielder Landon Donovan in 2009.
