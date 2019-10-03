Tennis
n Greensboro native John Isner hit 21 aces in a 7-6 (3), 7-5 victory over Dan Evans on Thursday at the China Open in Beijing. Isner, a Greensboro Page High graduate, will next face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals. The third-seeded Greek came back from a set down to defeat defending champion Nikoloz Basilashvili 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. Also, Alexander Zverev beat Felix Auger Aliassime 6-3, 6-1, and Sam Querrey defeated Diego Schwartzman 7-6 (2), 6-7 (6), 6-3. Top-seeded Dominic Thiem will play Andy Murray today. Murray won consecutive singles matches in Beijing for the first time since undergoing hip surgery in January.
n Naomi Osaka won the final 10 games of the match and beat Alison Riske 6-4, 6-0 on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals at the China Open in Beijing. Osaka, a two-time Grand Slam champion from Japan, served seven aces and stretched her winning streak seven matches. Osaka will next face Bianca Andreescu in a meeting of the past two U.S. Open champions. The Canadian easily defeated American qualifier Jennifer Brady 6-1, 6-3.
College basketball
n An aspiring sports business manager convicted of bribery conspiracy in a scandal that shook amateur athletics was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison. Christian Dawkins, 26, of Atlanta, was sentenced in Manhattan federal court by Judge Edgardo Ramos. Dawkins also faces a six-month prison sentence after he was convicted in a related case stemming from the prosecution that revealed that top college coaches and some families of young athletes were paid off to steer NBA-bound athletes to favored handlers.
College football
n Duke running back Brittain Brown is out for the season with a shoulder injury. A team spokesman said Brown had season-ending surgery on his left shoulder Thursday. Brown had carried just 12 times this season for 56 yards while dealing with the injury that kept him out of the victory at Middle Tennessee State. He carried twice for 13 yards in the win at Virginia Tech last week but didn’t return after re-injuring his shoulder.
mlb
n The New York Mets’ Mickey Callaway era — two seasons marked by disappointment on the field — is over. The Mets fired Callaway on Thursday, four days after his second season as Mets manager ended with the team again failing to make the playoffs. Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen flew to Florida on Thursday morning to fire Callaway in person. Callaway, 44, finished his Mets tenure with a 163-161 record.
