AREA
n The Wyndham Championship’s annual holiday merchandise sale is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday at the golf tournament’s office, 416 Gallimore Dairy Road, Suite M, Greensboro. The sale will feature Polo golf shirts and outerwear, hats, visors, T-shirts, other types of clothing and souvenir ornaments, all discounted 40%. Shoppers can pay with cash; check; or with American Express, Visa, MasterCard and Discover cards.
COLLEGES
n The Elon softball team has announced the signing of four women as part of the program’s 2020 recruiting class. Join the team next fall are utility player Mekayla Frazier of Lakeland, Fla.; third-base player Grace Kiser of Pilot Mountain; outfielder/utility player Blair Rhodes of Ashland, Va.; and third-base player Gabi Schaal of Lakeland, Fla. Kiser has also been an all-district, all-state and all-tournament selection in her career at East Surry High School.
NBA
n The New York Knicks fired coach David Fizdale on Friday after two straight blowout losses dropped them to 4-18 so far this season. The Knicks have lost eight straight games and have the worst record in the Eastern Conference after finishing with the worst record in the NBA last season in Fizdale’s first season. Assistant Mike Miller was selected over former North Carolina player Pat Sullivan to be the Knicks’ interim head coach.
