Area
n The High Point/Thomasville HiToms will be conducting its 14th annual College Prospects Camp on Sept. 30 at historic Finch Field. This premier, Triad-area event will feature mid-Atlantic recruiters across all levels of college baseball. Open to seniors, juniors and sophomores, this pro-style workout annually attracts the Triad’s best talent and produces numerous participant, collegiate opportunities. Pre-registration is required and can be completed by visiting www.hitoms.com or calling the HiToms business office, 336-472-8667.
COLLEGES
n The University of North Carolina is naming the field in its new soccer and lacrosse stadium for Anson Dorrance, the 22-time national championship-winning head coach of the UNC women’s soccer program. The field, which will be known as Dorrance Field, will be officially dedicated on Sept. 29, prior to Carolina’s game against Notre Dame. “It’s truly something special to see my family’s name enshrined as part of this beautiful new facility,” Dorrance said. “I am humbled by this tribute.”
n The University of Kansas received a notice of allegations from the NCAA on Monday that alleges significant violations within its storied men’s basketball program, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither the NCAA nor the school had announced the notice, which was first reported by Yahoo Sports. That initial report, citing unidentified sources, said the notice included three Level 1 violations tied primarily to recruiting, lack of institutional control and a responsibility charge leveled against Hall of Fame coach Bill Self.
SOCCER
n Lionel Messi won his sixth FIFA player of the year award, while Megan Rapinoe won her first at a lavish ceremony at Milan’s iconic Teatro all Scala on Monday. Rapinoe was rewarded at the FIFA Best awards for leading the United States to the women’s World Cup title in July, as was Jill Ellis, who won the women’s coach award.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.