colleges
n North Carolina athletics director Bubba Cunningham is joining the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee that selects the field for the 68-team NCAA tournament. The NCAA announced Cunningham’s addition Thursday. As UNC’s first appointee, Cunningham begins a five-year term in September and replaces Duke athletics director Kevin White, whose term ends Aug. 31. White had served as chairman this year before the tournament was canceled. Kentucky athletics director and committee member Mitch Barnhart will serve as chairman for the 2020-21 season.
n Ohio State star Kaleb Wesson plans to enter the NBA draft. Wesson, a 6-foot-9 forward, announced in a tweet Wednesday night that he would forego his final year of eligibility. Analysts have projected him as a second-round pick. Wesson can sign with an agent for exploratory purposes and still protect his final year of eligibility. He has until June 3 to make a decision. Wesson averaged 14 points and 9.3 rebounds, leading Ohio State to a 21-10 record.
nfl
n The Green Bay Packers have signed wide receiver Devin Funchess as he tries to bounce back from an injury-shortened 2019 season. Funchess played for the Indianapolis Colts last year, but went on injured reserve after breaking his collarbone in the season opener. Funchess, 25, spent his first four seasons with the Carolina Panthers, who selected him out of Michigan in the second round of the 2015 draft. The 6-foot-4 Funchess had his best season in 2017 with 63 catches for 840 yards and eight touchdowns. He had 44 receptions for 549 yards and four touchdowns in 2018. He was the first player in Panthers history to catch at least four touchdowns in each of his first four seasons. Funchess has a total of 164 career catches for 2,265 yards and 21 touchdowns.
MLB
n Former Astros manager A.J. Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow’s one-year suspensions for illegal sign-stealing will still count even if the 2020 season is canceled because of the ongoing pandemic, according to a report from ESPN’s Buster Olney. Both were disciplined by the league for the sign stealing their team participated in during the 2017 and ’18 seasons, including during their ’17 World Series championship run.
