TENNIS
n Top-seeded Roger Federer eased to a 6-0, 6-3 win over 49th-ranked Radu Albot in the second round of the Swiss Indoors on Wednesday in Basel. Federer is seeking a 10th title at his hometown tournament. In Friday’s quarterfinals, Federer will play fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka or Francis Tiafoe of the United States, who both had straight-set wins Wednesday. Wawrinka beat Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 6-4, and Tiafoe won 6-4, 6-2 against Dan Evans. In a first-round match, sixth-seeded David Goffin won 6-4, 6-4 against unseeded Marin Cilic, the Basel champion in 2016 when Federer was injured.
MLB
n Frank Coonelly’s 12-year run as president of the Pittsburgh Pirates is over after another losing season. The team said Wednesday that it is parting ways with Coonelly effective immediately and that his replacement will be introduced Monday. Coonelly helped oversee a brief renaissance that resulted in three straight playoff berths from 2013 to 2015. The Pirates have fallen off the pace in recent years, finishing below .500 in three of the past four seasons.
n Game 2 of the World Series started with a twist Wednesday — from Simone Biles. Biles, an Olympic champion gymnast, did a twisting back flip from in front of the mound, then threw the ceremonial first pitch to Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick. An on-target toss, too. The packed crowd at Minute Maid Park roared for Biles, who is from the Houston area.
NBA
n Guard Patrick Beverley of the Los Angeles Clippers has been fined $25,000 by the league for throwing a game ball into the stands.Beverley threw the ball at the end of the Clippers’ 112-102 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.
