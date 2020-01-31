college football
n Tripp Weaver is returning to his alma mater, East Carolina, as the safeties coach, the school announced on Friday. Weaver, In addition to returning to where his coaching career began, also returns to the staff of head coach — and western North Carolina product — Mike Houston. Weaver previously worked on Houston’s coaching staff at both The Citadel and James Madison.
Baseball
n Three-time All-Star Curtis Granderson has retired after 16 seasons in Major League Baseball, the veteran outfielder announced on social media Friday. Granderson began his career with the Detroit Tigers from 2004 to 2009 before stints with the Yankees, Mets, Dodgers, Blue Jays, Brewers and Marlins, with whom he spent his final season last year. Granderson finished his career with 1,800 hits, 344 home runs, 937 RBIs and 153 stolen bases.
Soccer
n The Chinese Football Association has announced that all domestic matches of the 2020 season will be postponed in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus that has now claimed more than 200 lives. The Super League was due to run from Feb. 22 to Oct 31. A starting date for the new season has not yet been announced.
