Pro Football
n One week after being eliminated from playoff contention, the Dallas Cowboys officially announced on Sunday that Jason Garrett will not be returning as head coach. Garrett had several meetings with Cowboys’ brass about his job status, but his fate was decided on Sunday. The Cowboys have interviewed Mike McCarthy and Marvin Lewis, though no decision on Garrett’s replacement is imminent.
n After Houston’s JJ Watt returned from a torn pectoral muscle to help the Texans defeat the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco linebacker Kwon Alexander is hoping to do the same for his team. Alexander, who has been out since October with the injury, will one of three 49ers defenders who could make their return from injury for a team that already boasts a strong defense.
hockey
n The Washington Capitals pulled off a miraculous comeback on Sunday, scoring two goals in the final 47 seconds of regulation to tie the game with the San Jose Sharks 4-4. In overtime, the Capitals finished off the game on a Lars Eller goal to win 5-4. Washington became only the seventh team in NHL history to win after trailing by two goals inside the final minute.
women’s college basketball
n The Elon University women’s basketball team came up short 61-48 in its matchup against James Madison on Sunday. Brie Perpignan led the Phoenix offense with a season-high 19 points, making 6 of 9 from the field. Jaylin Powell and Micaela Ryan followed with nine points apiece, with Ryan’s points matching her career high.
