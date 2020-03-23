NFL
n Brian Hoyer is returning to the Patriots for a third time. The veteran quarterback has agreed to a one-year deal worth $1.05 million. Hoyer was released by Indianapolis on Saturday. In Hoyer, the Patriots add a veteran quarterback who is familiar with their system. It is their first move to add some depth at the quarterback position since Tom Brady left in free agency and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 34-year-old began his career as Brady’s backup in New England in 2009 and has spent time with seven NFL teams during his 11-year career. He has played in 69 games with 38 starts and has completed 873-of-1,477 passes for 10,274 yards with 52 touchdowns and 34 interceptions.
n The Los Angeles Rams have unveiled a brand-new logo and some familiar new colors ahead of a milestone season. The Rams’ primary colors are royal blue and yellow again after the franchise’s rebranding announcement, which was made Monday with rather less fanfare than the team originally hoped because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Rams’ new primary logo features an “LA” with a ram’s horn curved around the letters, while a new secondary logo is a modern update of the classic ram’s head logo occasionally used by the team in previous decades. With new uniforms coming up later in the year, the Rams are finally getting their long-awaited new look before the fifth season of the franchise’s return to Los Angeles. The team is making changes in conjunction with the opening later this year of SoFi Stadium.
n The New York Jets and linebacker James Burgess have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Associated Press. Burgess started the final 10 games of last season at inside linebacker for the Jets after injuries decimated the position. The 26-year-old linebacker is a favorite of defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who also coached him in Cleveland. Burgess finished second on the team to only Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams in total tackles with 90.
n The Jets are also closing in on a deal to bring back outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins, the Daily News has learned. Jenkins, the team leader in sacks last season (eight), weighed a few options, but he was always interested in playing for Gregg Williams again. Although the finer points of the deal are still being hammered out, Jenkins makes most sense to return on a one-year deal before hitting the open market again next season. New York’s 2016 third-round pick made it clear during this process Williams was the biggest draw to come back. Jenkins, who has improved in each of his first four seasons, had 32 quarterback pressures last season.
NHL
n The Nashville Predators have signed goaltender Connor Ingram to a three-year contract. Predators general manager David Poile announced the deal Monday. The 22-year-old Ingram posted a 21-5-5 record for the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals in the 2019-20 season. He ranked third among AHL goaltenders in save percentage and goals-against average and he tied for third in wins. The contract is worth $700,000 at the NHL level in 2020-21 and $750,000 each of the following two seasons.
