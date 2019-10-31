Tennis
n Four-time champion Novak Djokovic reached the Paris Masters quarterfinals with a 7-6 (7), 6-1 win against Kyle Edmund on Thursday. Djokovic next faces seventh-seeded Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas, who had 11 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 win against Alex de Minaur. Rafael Nadal beat Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 6-4 to also reach the quarterfinals. Nadal next faces 2008 champion Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
n Top-ranked Ash Barty reached the semifinals in her debut at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, China, beating Petra Kvitova 6-4, 6-2 Thursday to finish with a 2-1 record in the Red Group. Barty will next play either Karolina Pliskova or Simona Halep in the semifinals, while Belinda Bencic will face defending champion Elina Svitolina.
MLB
n The Kansas City Royals on Thursday hired Mike Matheny, a former St. Louis Cardinals manager, to replace their retired manager, Ned Yost. Matheny had been serving as a special adviser with the Royals after being fired by the Cardinals in 2018. Matheny, 49, went 591-474 with St. Louis.
