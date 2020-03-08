Colleges
n The Greensboro College baseball team lost the series finale with Pfeiffer University on Sunday 2-1. Cameron Edmonds struck out three batters over five innings but took the loss for Greensboro. The Pride will return to action Wednesday when they host Roanoke College.
n The Guilford College baseball team lost to Randolph-Macon 10-1 on Sunday, giving the Quakers back-to-back losses on the weekend. The Yellows Jackets, ranked seventh in the D3baseball.com national poll, held Guilford to six hits over the game. The Quakers’ defense committed five errors in the loss.
n The Elon softball team avoided a sweep at the hands of UNCG on Sunday, picking up an 8-3 win at home. The game was tied 3-3 going into the fifth inning, but the Phoenix scored the final five runs, including a four-run seventh inning to get the win.
NBA
n Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has a minor knee sprain and will miss at least the Milwaukee Bucks’ next two games. The injury came when Antetokounmpo took a hard fall late in a 113-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.