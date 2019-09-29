AUTO RACING
n Lewis Hamilton coasted to a comfortable victory and led a Mercedes one-two finish at the Russian Grand Prix on Sunday to tighten his grip on a sixth world championship. Valtteri Bottas followed teammate Hamilton home at the Sochi Autodrome as Mercedes secured the full quota of points. Hamilton now leads Bottas in the championship by 73 points with just 130 remaining. Charles Leclerc finished in third place in the race.
RUNNING
n Kenenisa Bekele missed out on the world record by just two seconds as he completed a remarkable comeback to win the Berlin Marathon on Sunday. The 37-year-old led an Ethiopian sweep of the podium as he crossed the line in 2 hours, 1 minute, 41 seconds, claiming the first prize of $43,760, but missing out on an additional bonus he would have received for breaking Eliud Kipchoge’s world record, set by the Kenyan on the same course last year.
TENNIS
n Alex de Minaur beat France’s Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (4), 6-4 in the final of the Zhuhai Championships on Sunday to claim his third title of the year.
n Pablo Carreno Busta beat Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (3) in the final of the Chengdu Open.
n Naomi Osaka and Venus Williams both advanced to the second round of the China Open on Sunday. The No. 4-seeded Osaka won 76 percent of first serves and hit 26 winners in her 6-3, 7-6 (5) win over unseeded American Jessica Pegula. Williams defeated Barbora Strycova 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 to reach the round of 32.
WNBA
n With the Connecticut Sun rallying, Elena Delle Donne wouldn’t be denied down the stretch for the Washington Mystics in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals. The league’s MVP scored two big baskets for Washington after Connecticut had cut its deficit to four in the fourth quarter and the Mystics held off the Sun 95-86 on Sunday. Delle Donne scored 22 points and Ariel Atkins had 21 for the Mystics, who earned their first finals win in franchise history. They were swept last year by Seattle in their only other appearance in the championship round. Delle Donne was battling a bone bruise in last year’s finals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.