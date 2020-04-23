colleges
n Perry Havener has been named the Southern Conference’s coordinator of football officials, Commissioner Jim Schaus announced on Thursday. Havener brings more than 40 years of officiating experience to the role as the SoCon begins its partnership with the Southeastern Conference and Sun Belt Conference in an officiating consortium in 2020. Havener will also serve as the SEC’s assistant coordinator of football officials.
n Gonzaga basketball player Corey Kispert has entered his name in the NBA draft, but left open the possibility of returning for his senior season. Kispert announced Thursday on Twitter that he doesn’t plan on hiring an agent, which would allow him to still play for the Bulldogs. Kispert was a finalist for the Julius Erving small forward of the year award. He averaged 13.9 points per game last season.
n Campbell’s basketball program recently announced the addition of two players to its incoming class, including the top prep scorer in South Carolina this past season. Draylan Burton averaged a state-best 32.1 points per game as a senior at Powdersville High School in Greenville, S.C. The 6-foot guard had 13 games with 30 or more points this past season, including a 54-point performance in January. Named the 3-A region player of the year, Burton also finished his prep career with a 4.0 GPA. Also joining the Camels is Gediminas Mokšeckas, a 6-4 guard from Vilnius, Lithuania. Mokšeckas averaged 19 points, 5.5 rebounds and four assists during his senior year at Archbishop Ryan High School in Philadelphia.
NFL
n A county in South Carolina approved a deal loaded with tax breaks for the Carolina Panthers to move their headquarters and practice site. The York County Council approved the deal in a 4-3 vote after listening to public comments during a virtual meeting Monday. It follows a series of moves the state has made to attract the team’s headquarters. The Panthers will continue to play their games in Charlotte. The approved deal will give the Panthers relief from all property taxes in the City of Rock Hill for 20 to 25 years, according to the York County Council.
