Colleges

n The Lehigh baseball team scored six runs in the top of the 15th inning, breaking a 3-3 tie and defeating N.C. A&T 9-3 on Friday at War Memorial Stadium. The Mountain Hawks got to Aggies relievers Justin O’Neal and Ian Cawthorne (0-1) for three runs each in the inning. The teams will play the second game of the three-game series today at 3 p.m.

n The UNCG baseball team picked up its eighth win of the season on Friday, a 10-2 victory over visiting Maryland-Eastern Shore in the series opener. Freshman Pres Cavenaugh was a home run shy of a cycle, while Ryan Caveness had two RBI doubles, Lefty starter Jake Lewis got his first win of the season. The teams have a doubleheader scheduled for today, with the first pitch set for noon.

n The High Point baseball team rolled to an 11-7 victory over visiting James Madison on Friday. Brady Pearre homered twice and Trevor Omahen added one to give the Panthers three homers in a game for the first time this season. High Point will try to make it three straight wins against JMU when the teams meet today at Williard Stadium at 2 p.m.

n The Elon softball team, coming off a 10-game road trip, is back home at Hunt Softball Park this weekend, facing UNCG to begin a three-game series. The Phoenix and the Spartans open the series with a doubleheader today, starting at 1 p.m. The series finale will be held on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m. The Spartans are 44-38-1 all-time against the Phoenix.

n The Elon men’s golf team is in first place after the first round of the Pinehurst Intercollegiate at Pinehurst No. 8 on Friday. Elon shot a 291 (+7), seven shots ahead of second place Radford. Graham Hutchinson and Max Ferrari led the Phoenix and the field, each carding rounds of even-par 71, and find themselves tied for first.

Auto racing

n Ryan Blaney, NASCAR’s current points leader, was rewarded on Friday as Team Penske gave him a multiyear contract extension. Blaney, 26, has three career Cup victories and has qualified for the playoffs three times. He finished seventh in the standings in 2019.

