Colleges
n Two preseason ODAC favorites play today when the Guilford College women host Washington and Lee at 2 p.m.. The Quakers were picked first in the 2019-20 ODAC preseason coaches’ poll, one spot ahead of the Generals. Guilford College is 7-2 overall and 3-1 in ODAC play. W&L is 6-6 overall and 3-2 in the conference standings.
n App State football coach Shawn Clark on Friday announced the addition of veteran administrator Nolan Jones as associate athletics director for football operations. Clark worked with Jones at both Eastern Kentucky and Kent State. Jones arrives in Boone after one year at Ole Miss. He will coordinate the day-to-day internal and external operations for the Mountaineer football program.
Tennis
n Nick Kyrgios served 20 aces in a win that cost him $4,000 in local currency and helped set up Australia’s ATP Cup win over Germany in Brisbane, Australia. Kyrgios, considered the bad boy of tennis for his emotional outbursts, promised to donate 200 Australian dollars ($140 U.S.) for every ace he serves this month to go toward the recovery effort from the wildfires that have hit Australia. He opened and closed his 6-4, 7-6 (4) win over Jan-Lennard Struff on Friday with aces — including a second-service ace to close it. The United States lost in the first major upset, despite being one point from clinching a win over Norway. In Perth, Norway rallied to edge the United States. Taylor Fritz beat Viktor Durasovic 6-2, 6-2 to give the Americans the lead and Greensboro native John Isner had two match points in the second-set tiebreaker before Casper Ruud rallied to win 6-7 (3), 7-6 (10), 7-5 to tie the match. Ruud and Durasovic beat Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek 4-6, 6-3, 10-5 to seal Norway’s 2-1 win.
