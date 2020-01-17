colleges

n The Guilford College women’s basketball team (8-5 overall, 4-4 ODAC) will host Shenandoah today. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.

n The Guilford College men’s basketball team (12-4 overall, 4-3 ODAC) is on the road today, The Quakers are at Randolph-Macon, with gametime set for 4:30 p.m.

n Greensboro College’s men’s basketball team (10-5 overall, 4-3 USA South) is at Piedmont College today for a 2 p.m. tipoff.

Pro tennis

n Unseeded Ugo Humbert will play fifth-seeded Benoit Paire in an all-French final of the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. Humbert beat fourth seed and two-time champion John Isner, a Greensboro native, 7-6 (5), 6-4 on Friday to reach his first career final.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments