NFL
n Former 49ers safety Eric Reid had some sharp words for 49ers owner Jed York on Saturday night. Reid, who knelt alongside Colin Kaepernick for the national anthem during the 2016 season, took to Twitter after York pledged to donate $1 million in the fight against racial discrimination. “Nobody wants your money Jed,” Reid tweeted. “We want justice. We’ve always wanted justice. Y’all are truly (deluded).” Torrey Smith, a wide receiver who played alongside Reid with the 49ers in 2015-16, leaped to York’s defense. He referenced “countless conversations” with York about these issues and expressed gratitude for the owner’s “commitment to the Bay and injustices everywhere.” “I was there and watched the way he handled Kap’s protest,” Smith wrote to Reid. “He was willing to support in any way possible and was trying to figure out and understand how to help. I never heard him say “don’t kneel” one time. He focused on helping. He has my respect for ever.”
NBA
n Throughout his NBA career, 76ers forward Tobias Harris has been known for his extensive community service. On Saturday, Harris took part in the Philadelphia protest of the death of George Floyd, the black man in Minneapolis who died last Monday after a white police offer knelt on his neck. Harris was recorded on video by 6ABC during the march. Harris was part of the peaceful protest. The protests would eventually turn into widespread looting
