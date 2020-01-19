Track & Field

n UNCG track and field recorded some top marks in the distance races on Sunday. Freshman Michael Zapherson finished with a pace of 4:28.36 in the men’s mile while claiming a runner-up finish, despite competing in the event for the first time in his collegiate career.

n Guilford College freshman Julia Taylor paced the Quakers as she set a new program record in the 200-meter run. Taylor finished 29th and clocked a 28.66. In the mile run, freshman Emily Winder ran a 5:58.59 mile and placed 17th of 24 runners.

Women’s basketball

n The Elon University women’s basketball team topped Hofstra in Hempstead on Sunday, 69-56. Saadia Munford tied her career high for single-game points (20). Jada Graves and Ariel Colón also chipped in 12 points apiece. The Phoenix returns to Schar Center on Friday, when it hosts Drexel at 7 p.m.

College football

n Clemson’s star linebacker Isaiah Simmons announced late on Saturday night that he would forgo his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL Draft. Simmons is expected to be a top pick in the draft.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments