colleges
n Elon University men’s basketball freshman guard Hunter McIntosh was named the Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Rookie of the Week on Monday. The freshman scored 24 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the floor, also recording five rebounds and three assists in a 74-69 Elon win on Saturday.
n The High Point University women’s basketball team (9-11, 7-4 Big South) is back in action at the Millis Center tonight to host Hampton University (12-8, 8-3 Big South) at 7 p.m. The Panthers are coming off a win against Winthrop, where they set four new program records on offense.
n Three ACC players made the 20-man Wooden Award watch list that was released on Monday. Duke guard Tre Jones and center Vernon Carey Jr. joined Louisville forward Jordan Nwora as the only players representing the conference. The Wooden award is given to the most outstanding player in college basketball every year.
NBA G-League
n The Greensboro Swarm will return home Wednesday to face off against the 905 Raptors at 7 p.m. Greensboro (7-24) is looking to bounce back after losing on a last-second shot on Saturday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.