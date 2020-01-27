Colleges
n Lindsey Babcock has been named deputy director of athletics for internal operations at Wake Forest. Babcock has worked for three schools in Power Five conferences and in two league offices, including the ACC (2004-12). She will manage student-athlete services, student-athlete development, compliance and human resources.
n High Point’s John-Michael Wright was named Big South Co-Freshman of the Week by the conference offices. Wright averaged 24.3 points with 4.3 rebounds while shooting 54% from the field. It is his fourth weekly Big South honor this season.
NFL
n Former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens will join the New York Giants coaching staff as a tight ends coach. The Giants will have two coaches on their staff who were fired in 2019, with Kitchens joining former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett.
Major league baseball
n Outfielder Starling Marte was traded from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday for two prospects and $250,000 in international signing bonus pool money. Marte won Gold Gloves in 2015 and ‘16. He was also an all-star in 2016.
