COLLEGES
n Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski has never had a closer relationship with one of his players’ parents, and grandmother, than he does with one of his newest incoming freshmen. Michael Savarino has joined the Blue Devils as a walk-on after his high school playing career at Durham Academy. Savarino, 18, is the second-oldest grandchild of Krzyzewski and his wife, Mickie. His mother, Debbie Krzyzewski Savarino, is Krzyzewski’s oldest daughter. Savarino, a 6-foot guard, averaged 7.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season as Durham Academy went 28-4. Savarino played 87 varsity games over the last three seasons, averaging 7.0 points and 3.0 rebounds.
n ACC Commissioner John Swofford announced Thursday that Debbie Williamson, a former NCAA national coordinator of women’s basketball officiating and secretary-rules editor, has been named the conference’s supervisor of women’s basketball officials. Williamson will oversee and maintain the women’s basketball officiating staff, including all evaluations and ratings, while pursuing training and educational opportunities to promote the recruitment and development of a highly skilled and diverse roster of ACC women’s basketball officials, including a player- to-referee program.
n Mike Schrage, Elon’s men’s basketball coach, on Thursday announced the addition of Josh Pierre to his staff as the team’s video coordinator. Pierre joins the staff after spending the 2018-19 season at Mississippi State in the same position.
NBA
n The Brooklyn Nets traded guard Allen Crabbe to the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday. The Nets will also send the 17th pick in the 2019 NBA draft along with a lottery-protected first-round pick in the 2020 draft to Atlanta. In return, the Nets receive forward Taurean Prince and a 2021 second-round pick.
NFL
n The Philadephia Eagles signed quarterback Carson Wentz to a four-year extension, keeping him in Philadelphia through the 2024 season. The deal is for $128 million, with $107 million guaranteed and can escalate to a maximum of $144 million. Wentz missed five games last season because of an injury.