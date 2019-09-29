GREENSBORO — If you want a more visible way to honor your favorite dog, you may want to sponsor a sign at the new Griffin Dog Park.
The new park at 5301 Hilltop Road is nearing completion and is expected to open this fall. It’s part of a larger project that also includes a picnic shelter and an ADA accessible paved path alongside the pond, according to Greensboro Parks and Recreation.
All of these amenities are adjacent to Griffin Recreation Center at Griffin Community Park.
For $500, you can become a community sponsor by honoring your pet on the fence surrounding the new dog park. Your pet’s name will be printed on a high quality custom dog cutout sign.
According to Greensboro Parks and Recreation:
- 21,201 households that own one or more dogs within 5-mile radius of Griffin Recreation Center
- 58,020 households own one or more dogs within a 10-mile radius of Greensboro
Sponsorship opportunities for businesses are also available. For more information, questions or to participate, call 336-373-2964 or email Jennifer Hance at jennifer.hance@greensboro-nc.gov.
