pet pajamas.jpg

Morgan Loman (left), Abriana Pastrana and her dog, Nami, in their matching pajamas in 2017.

 Cindy Loman/News & Record

A few years ago, I got really excited when I saw an ad for matching pajamas for the whole family — including the dog!

Those would be perfect for my son, his girlfriend and her dog, Nami, the center of their lives.

I was less excited when I saw the prices — about $20 for the dog pajamas and $50-plus for an adult pair.

As adorable as they were, I’m just too darn practical (and cheap) to spend that much on three sets of pajamas.

Inspired by some Black Friday ads for lounge pants, I set about to create my own version of family pajamas.

I bought three pairs of red and black plaid flannel lounge pants on sale for about $5 each.

Then, I went to a discount store, where I carefully selected a dog sweater I could add a flannel cover to, maintaining the original red and white collar and red trim. That cost less than $10.

I trimmed, tucked and sewed the plaid fabric onto the discount sweater, and — viola — a stylish dog sweater to match the people pants.

I even had some leftover flannel to transform into a scarf for Abriana Pastrana.

The gifts had a homemade feel to them and were a big hit on Christmas morning.

If you’re looking for a personalized gift for your family but don’t want to break the bank, this one works for the whole pack.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Contact Cindy Loman at cindy.loman@greensboro.com, 336-373-7212 or on Facebook at Cindy News-Record Loman.

Load comments