AP Bobcats Draft Basketball

Charlotte Bobcats owner Michael Jordan looks on during a pre-draft workout for the NBA basketball team in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, June 20, 2011. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) ORG XMIT: NCCB102

 Chuck Burton

Sunday’s opening episodes of ESPN’s much-anticipated 10-part series on NBA legend Michael Jordan were the most-watched documentary programs in the network’s history, with Nielsen data showing the first two hours averaged 6.1 million viewers. Story, B8.

Load comments