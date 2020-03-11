Between the marinating and exact cooking, the resting and proper slicing, steak might not be the first cut of meat we turn to on a weeknight.
Skirt steak, however, messes with that preconception because it has all the things going for it that we seek for a midweek dinner: minimal prep, lightning-fast cooking, big flavor and a reasonable price tag.
Like flank, hanger and flap meat, all of which also come from well-exercised muscles, skirt steak delivers a good chew but isn’t tough, if prepared and sliced properly. And, because skirt steak is so thin, it quickly reaches its optimal doneness, which is rare or medium-rare. By the time the outside is seared brown, you can bet the inside is ready, which means no futzing with a meat thermometer or internal temperatures.
The only essential instruction for cooking skirt steak is that you want a hot, dry environment so that the outside browns to deliciousness and the muscles don’t have enough time to tighten and toughen.
To get a good char, you’ll want to rid the meat of moisture and cook it over high, unrelenting heat — like in a hot cast-iron skillet, under the broiler or on the grill. If there’s liquid or the pan isn’t hot enough, the steak will steam and end up gray and flabby.
So, here’s your go-to recipe: Pat the steak dry, generously salt and pepper, drizzle with olive oil, sear over high heat for 3 minutes per side. Let rest a few minutes. Thinly slice it against the grain.
Just like that, skirt steak delivers deep, buttery, mineral flavor.
When thinly sliced — always against the grain — it is tender enough that it doesn’t need the help of a marinade. Plus, a liquid marinade can inhibit that delicious browning. (Why marinate a steak for 15 or 30 minutes when, on its own, the meat can be great and ready in fewer than 10?)
Instead, incorporate flavor in punchier ways that don’t mess up the optimal cooking environment (reminder: dry, hot).
For instance, cook the steak naked, then let it soak in a piquant sauce. As the steak rests, its juices mix with the dressing, giving the dish even more moxie. You can do this with just about any liquid marinade, sauce or salad dressing that you think complements steak: Below, find a deep red chimichurri, smoky with paprika and spicy from red pepper flakes.
Another option is to brush the steak with a thick glaze. Skirt steak has lots of nooks and crannies on the exterior for glaze to settle into and caramelize when it’s hit by heat.
If you go this route, you’ll want to cook the steak at a slightly lower temperature (medium-high) to avoid burning. Your glaze could simply be a slick of harissa or barbecue sauce. Or, try a favorite of mine, Gochujang-Honey Skirt Steak, a mixture of gochujang and honey, that creates a spicy, sweet and umami-packed glaze with just two ingredients. Could you add grated garlic and ginger? Sure, but it’s not necessary. Soy sauce? Yes, but not much, as it’ll add too much moisture.
With steak this flavorful and quick-cooking, why bother?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.