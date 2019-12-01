What we do: Help low-income, first-generation college students prepare, enroll in college and find career positions after graduation.

What we do: Furniture to furnish space (desks and chairs, etc.), small retail space, fax machine/printer, used desktop/laptops, dry-erase board, composition books, binders, file cabinet, projector/monitor screen, used bus/van for college tours.

To donate: David Brown, 336-307-5582 or davidb@100degreesnc.com.

