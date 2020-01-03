When it comes to assessing the 2012 NBA Draft’s most productive players, it’s instructive to recall a famous refrain from “Sesame Street:” One of these things is not like the others.
Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard and Andre Drummond claim the top three spots in that class by multiple advanced statistics, including Player Efficiency Rating and Win Shares. Davis was such a hot commodity last year that he successfully forced his way to the Los Angeles Lakers, with a king’s ransom of young players and draft picks going to the New Orleans Pelicans in a blockbuster return package. Lillard was so valued by the Portland Trail Blazers that he received a four-year supermax contract extension worth nearly $200 million as soon as free agency opened last summer.
Drummond is a different, and much more complicated, story. The 26-year-old center is in his eighth season with the Detroit Pistons and has two all-star appearances, an all-NBA nod, three rebounding titles and nearly 400 double-doubles to his name. Yet he did not receive a contract extension before the season, and now reportedly finds himself on the block in advance of the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Multiple reports this week indicated that the Pistons were open to moving Drummond, who is expected to be one of the biggest names in a weak crop of summer free agents.
On the surface, Drummond might appear to be a franchise big man and a strong candidate for a max contract. He’s averaging 17.6 points, 15.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game, old-school center numbers that recall Moses Malone or Elvin Hayes. He’s never complained too loudly throughout Detroit’s decade of futility, instead carrying himself with a workmanlike approach that has seen him miss a total of just 10 games over his last six full seasons combined. He’s also shown some signs of development during his mid-20s, stepping forward as a secondary passing playmaker when injuries or personnel changes demand it.
Unlike Davis and Lillard, though, Drummond’s individual stat-stuffing has never translated to sustained team success. The Pistons have had just one winning season and two postseason appearances during Drummond’s career, and they are off to a 12-23 start despite having the league’s sixth-highest payroll. Even with their big-bodied center in the middle, the Pistons have had bottom-10 defenses four times in the past eight years, including ranking 24th in defensive rating this year.
After investing in the likes of Reggie Jackson and Blake Griffin, the Pistons have never had an above-average offense with Drummond. Most damning: Drummond has yet to appear in a single playoff win, and he struggled to stay on the court during a humbling first-round sweep against the Milwaukee Bucks last June.
“Young players should learn coming into the league what a max player actually means,” Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra said of Jimmy Butler, his star wing who signed such a deal with Miami last summer, this week. “It’s not about stats, it’s not about points —, it’s not about whatever video game — numbers you can get. It’s not. It’s about how your team functions and whether — you are winning because of a player.”
Drummond, unfortunately, is on the other end of that spectrum from Butler, largely due to circumstances beyond his control. Modern basketball, which took form shortly after Drummond entered the league, expects its premier big men to be versatile, fleet-footed defenders and capable outside shooters. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who was selected 26 spots after Drummond in 2012, has won three titles and was rewarded with a $100 million extension last summer because he fit that profile precisely.
The sad truth is that virtually any situation would be better for Drummond than in Detroit, which remains stuck on the road to nowhere. Drummond is about to enter his prime, and the Pistons are poised to squander it.
If he does get moved, Drummond has no reason to look back.
