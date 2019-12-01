What we do: Serve marginalized men and women in Guilford County to ensure they become self-sufficient and productive after incarceration.
Wish list: GTA bus passes, gas cards, grocery-store gift cards, free/minimal rental office space for operations and cell phones.
To donate: www.thealmondconnection.org or 2104 Shepherd Watch Court, Unit #C Greensboro, N.C. 27403.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.