What we do: Serve marginalized men and women in Guilford County to ensure they become self-sufficient and productive after incarceration.

Wish list: GTA bus passes, gas cards, grocery-store gift cards, free/minimal rental office space for operations and cell phones.

To donate: www.thealmondconnection.org or 2104 Shepherd Watch Court, Unit #C Greensboro, N.C. 27403.

