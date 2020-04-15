North Carolinians are reporting that CARES Act checks — those much-hyped $1,200 per person payments going to many United State residents — are landing in bank accounts this week.
The IRS said in a tweet on Saturday that the "economic impact payments" had begun. The CARES, by the way, stands for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security
To check on the status of your check, go to www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment. You could need your 2018 or 2019 tax returns. You'll also need some extra patience. Lots of traffic on this IRS website means you could be staring at this page for a while:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.